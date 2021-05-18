Fan View: Haaland - Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea fans want Borussia Dortmund star
African football fans have taken to social media to express their desire for Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland to join the clubs they support.
The centre-forward has only spent a season with the Black and Yellows after joining the side from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.
Haaland has been in terrific form for Edin Terzic’s men, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.
Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a replacement for their club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is set to end his stay with the club at the end of the season.
Harry Kane could also leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer as he is believed not to be happy with the club’s progress which has also stifled his own growth.
African football fans are hoping the clubs they support will secure the signature of Haaland in the summer as Borussia Dortmund hope to keep the forward.