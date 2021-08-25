Fan View: 'Guaranteed 25-30 goals' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester City link triggers frenzy
News of Cristiano Ronado’s possible transfer from Juventus to Manchester City has sparked major discussions, particularly on social media.
According to the latest report, the wantaway 36-year-old superstar could be headed for the Premier League this summer, three years after leaving Real Madrid for the Old Lady.
While many have linked City’s reported interest in him to the club’s unsuccessful attempt to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur, others say the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium could be the enticement for the Portugal captain.
Not everyone, however, is excited by the rumours such as fans of Manchester United, for whom Ronaldo featured from 2003 to 2009 where he had won the Champions League. They are up in arms about a potential move for the player to rival club City.
A switch will add to what has already been a sensational summer transfer window following the Barcelona departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and growing speculation about Real Madrid’s possible imminent signing of France attacker Kylian Mbappe.
Below are the best reactions to the Ronaldo to City reports: