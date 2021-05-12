Fan View: Ghana reacts as Akonnor announce 30-man squad for Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire friendlies
There were certainly a lot of questions as Ghana head coach CK Akonnor announced his squad for upcoming friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.
The 30-man Black Stars squad features Ajax and Manchester United target Kamaldeen Sulemana and while Leicester City centre-back makes a return for the first time since 2018.
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew have all been recalled.
On the other side, Metz captain John Boye, Celta Vigo centre-back Joseph Aidoo, Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams and Gent winger Osman Bukari have been overlooked.
Calgiari midfielder Alfred Duncan and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru were also missing while Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu continues to make himself unavailable.
Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the squad which is set to face Morocco away on June 8 and Cote d’Ivoire at home four days later.
Below are some reactions: