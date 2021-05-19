Fan View: ‘Get well soon Eze’ – Supporters send messages to injured Crystal Palace star
Football fans have taken to social media to sympathise with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.
The 22-year-old suffered an Achilles injury during Eagles training on Tuesday, and as a result of that, he could be out of action until 2022.
Eze has been an integral part of Roy Hodgson’s squad following his move from Championship side, Queens Park Rangers.
In the 2020-21 campaign, he accounts for 34 league games with four goals and five assists to his credit.
