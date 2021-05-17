Fan View: ‘Come to Chelsea’ trending as fans beg Kane amid potential Tottenham Hotspur exit

With the Englishman reiterating his desire to leave Spurs, football fans are appealing to the striker to join the Stamford Bridge giants

Football fans have swamped social media asking Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to team up with Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, the English international echoed to his London team that he wants to leave the club.

For Spurs, they are going so far as to make inquiries about potential replacements, leaving Manchester City and Manchester United on high alert.

Kane would prefer to stay in the Premier League and is looking to have his future club sorted before heading to the European Cup this summer.

This piece of news has sent African football fans into a frenzy and they are asking the 27-year-old to join Thomas Tuchel’s side.

