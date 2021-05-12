Fan View: 'Chelsea did an Arsenal there' - Twitter reacts to Gunners' rare win at Stamford Bridge
Fans are faulting Chelsea’s first-half error as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge since October 2011 on Wednesday.
The Gunners took advantage of Jorginho's howler in the 16th minute with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang setting up Emile Smith Rowe who tapped into an empty net to give them a 1-0 victory.
The result earned Arsenal their first league double over Chelsea since the 2003-04 season but fans were divided on social media with some questioning the team's performance while others described it as a hard-fought win.
Mikel Arteta's men moved up to eighth in the Premier League table with 55 points after 36 matches and Chelsea remain fourth with 64 points after the same number of games.