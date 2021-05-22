Fan View: 'Atletico Madrid will Partey hard tonight' - Africans celebrate new La Liga champions
Last Updated
Getty
Football enthusiasts across the continent have taken to social media to celebrate Atletico Madrid after their dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid sealed their La Liga triumph on Saturday.
After going down 1-0 at the break, Angel Correa and Luis Suarez's goals in the 57th and 67th minutes respectively turned the game around and sealed the crucial three points for the visitors.
The victory might come as joy for Arsenal’s Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey who played three league matches for Diego Simeone's side before his switch to the Premier League.
Editors' Picks
- Diego Costa still in the football wilderness as Atletico Madrid close in on La Liga title
- Bayern Munich ruled out of €600m Haaland race as Premier League picked as 'only' destination for striker
- What is the Europa Conference League and do Arsenal really want to qualify?
- Cade Cowell: Future USMNT teenage sensation linked with Barcelona
Partey might get a winners' medal in Spain but his Arsenal team is struggling to qualify for European competition next season as they sit ninth on the English top-flight standings.