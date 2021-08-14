Fan View: ‘Arsenal should be disbanded’ – Africa reacts after Brentford defeat

The Gunners were soundly beaten by the promoted Bees to mark a losing start to the new campaign

Many Arsenal fans have called for the disbandment of the team and the sacking of Mikel Arteta after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford on Friday.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by the newly-promoted side with goals from Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard condemning them to a first Premier League defeat at Community Stadium.

Article continues below

The defeat has left Arsenal fans across Africa very upset and others calling for the team’s management to reinforce the squad with signings of a new goalkeeper, right back, creative midfielder, and a forward.

Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter following the defeat at Brentford Community Stadium.

As much as I'd like to scream Artata's name, I can't. Arsenal's leadership is partly to fault! We simply do not have any high-quality players on our roster!! My heart can't take any more losses this season, and I beg God to help me quit rooting for Arsenal! #ArtetaOut #arsbre — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) August 13, 2021

Arsenal is a club that should be disbanded. Everyone should simply return home. #ArtetaOut — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) August 13, 2021

Already one member has "lefted" our Arsenal whatsapp group. Until "Arteta leaves!" 379 and a half games still to be played 😂 #COYG #TheGamePlan — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) August 13, 2021

This is all nonsense,there’s a lot of mediocrity in @Arsenal from the owners #Kroenke to the whole management ,for over 12 years since the #Kronkes were associated with #Arsenal it has been the same story of #Arsenal performance deteriorating , #KroenkeOut — JaYalaAnyikoWuodNyakakan (@kriskambona) August 14, 2021

1. Time is running out for Arteta.

2. Its not that Arsenal lost, but the way they lost. No fight, no spirit. Nothing

3. 50m Ben White was abject. Pepe, Leno and Xhaka were 3 out of 10.

4. Brentford were magnificent. They pressed and ran so hard.

5. EPL is 🔥🔥🔥#PremierLeague — James Wokabi (@JWokabi) August 13, 2021

@Arsenal applying the Bottom up model too early in the league @premierleague won't be easy for Gunners Thia time round, how do you omit Lacazette and Aubameyang in the line up? @CarolRadull — Saeed - #Kikwetu (@Mcgriffins4) August 14, 2021

Who else is missing Arsene Wenger? If you are missing Wenger, Retweet! #ArtetaOut



Photo courtesy. pic.twitter.com/4tK6WjWBjO — Stephen Mukangai (@SMukangai) August 13, 2021

@Arsenal @m8arteta

I strongly believe a) buy Maddison b) a good keeper c) Odigard. Sell Aubameyang or Lacazette.



We are weak in defense,lack creativity in midfield and wear out attackers.



Develop a winning mentality in the team, matches are no circus entertainment centers — Larry Mbah (@BLarrymbah) August 14, 2021

PETER DRURY "Arsenal losing 2-0 to a team that has never been in the league since the end of world war" 😂😂😂😂😂 — notorious criminal. (@Mosongo12) August 14, 2021

You handlers of @Arsenal , do you see what you are doing to your sponsors? Rwandan government didn't pay your club so much just to get this kind of mediocre performance. You MUST pull up your sock! https://t.co/XnIaIy2Q2Z — Paukwa, Pakawa™ (@OduoriGeorge) August 14, 2021

LOL JUST SAW THAT ARSENAL LOST😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Alice Abrahams (@AliceTalksFooty) August 14, 2021

Arsenal wafanyiwe uchunguzi wa kina🤷‍♂️

Timu mpya iliyopanda daraja Brentford jana usiku wamewapiga sindano mbili magwiji wa soka Uingereza Arsenal katika mchezo wao wa ufunguzi wa ligi ya EPL

Magoli ya Brentford yalifungwa na Sergi Canos Christian Norgaard

FT: Brent 2-0 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VHTCqkk5DW — Abel R Kalamata-RKay (@r_kay78) August 14, 2021

Honestly who came from the Championship, Brentford or Arsenal? — evano (@evano_black) August 14, 2021

What are we ready for ? I really hope we get relegated to the championship this season. — TH (@TNh91) August 14, 2021

Baby let arsenal be arsenal😂 pic.twitter.com/fIkP9dWgVQ — DEEJAY KEN256 🇺🇬 ⚪ (@deejay_ken256) August 14, 2021

Who mentioned Arsenal spending on Ben White? — Shem (@AfcShem) August 14, 2021

Arsenal need Abraham, he'd bring physicality and height into the box. So often we're asking a short player to challenge in the air. — GoonerBen (@GoonerBenn) August 14, 2021

Any time I remember that Willian left Chelsea to win Champions League with Arsenal. — Noble Son ♧ (@Idchescosee) August 14, 2021

What did Kieran Tierney do to deserve Arsenal honestly. They are so far beneath him it’s unreal. — DA91. (@91Andersonnn) August 14, 2021

He is not the man for the job. An Opening game loss to a newly promoted club. The appalling state of affairs need urgent rectification. Arteta needs to be sacked. @Arsenal — Matthew Byron. (@Matthew_Byron) August 14, 2021

@Arsenal fans don't follow Mikel Arteta on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Reason:They don't love him,they don't believe in https://t.co/65sPq3Lb0V included. #ArtetaOut — The African Teacher (@nohvinvinny) August 14, 2021

There's to be a crime that's being committed at Arsenal. Either it's a falsification of accounts, or it's pure money laundering. Has Hushpuppi listed Edu and the board among his accomplices? — Odogwu Imo (@MaziGerald) August 14, 2021

Arsenal wanted to be part of the ESL pic.twitter.com/dohrIWqLQN — Ostia (@Ostia_Puta_) August 14, 2021

Okay, let’s take some positives out of yesterday…

Lokonga - looked a good player

ESR - was effortless in midfield, just need some goals this season

Tierney - was brilliant as ever on the left #arsenal — VIK (@Vik60421368) August 14, 2021