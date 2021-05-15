Fan View: Amartey at the centre as Ghanaians react to Leicester City's FA Cup win over Chelsea

Many fans posted on social media as the defender won the cup competition on Saturday

Many Ghanaians were happy to see compatriot Daniel Amartey win the FA Cup with Leicester City on Saturday.

In a cagey encounter, Youri Tielemans scored the lone goal as The Foxes secured a 1-0 triumph at Wembley.

It was their first FA Cup in history.

Amartey warmed the bench for the whole duration of the game but walked away with a winner's medal, making it his second title in England after winning the Premier League with the club in 2015-16.

The latest success comes three days after he was named in Ghana's 30-man squad for upcoming friendly internationals against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire, his first call-up since 2018.

Below are the reactions on social media:



EPL title and now FA Cup.



This is a BIG deal for the Ghanaian — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) May 15, 2021

Happy for senior man, Ndidi and Amartey — Baron Zemo (@N_O_IIX) May 15, 2021

YOU GUYS FORGOT AMARTEY !!! THAT GHANAIAN PLAYER. HE’S ALSO WON BRO!!!!!!!😭🏆 — . (@YoKwesi__) May 15, 2021

Amartey has won more trophies than Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/bhYHpKny4C — M|D|M (@DMMadjitey) May 15, 2021

Daniel Amartey big ups to you. 👏👏👏🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 — Lone Wolf (@senakruger) May 15, 2021

Happy for Brendan Rodgers and Daniel Amartey — Kwaku Ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) May 15, 2021

Daniel Amartey has just won an FA cup medal. ❤️❤️



If you’re Ghanaian and you’re not happy about this.... God punish you 😆😆😆😆😆😆 — Izzy (@Mombasa_Cartel) May 15, 2021

Amartey where’s your Ghana flag? Anaaaa Nana Addo tax that one too? — Mawuena®️ (@Bryte_Doe_) May 15, 2021

Happy for Amartey. — Amoa (@kkweks) May 15, 2021

AMARTEY FA CUP MEDALLLL — 7 (@cxrnelius1) May 15, 2021

Amartey got both PL and FA cup medals 🏅 >>> — Agent Kay (@kaf_marl) May 15, 2021

so happy for amartey. he did his bit this season after all the injury troubles — jak(e) brigante (@lanth_fan) May 15, 2021