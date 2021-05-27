Fan View: Allegri return could end Ronaldo stay at Juventus

Football fans are looking forward to the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus with mixed feelings with many believing his arrival will see the club’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo leave the side.
Goal had confirmed the 53-year-old manager will be appointed to replace Andrea Pirlo who is set to be relieved of his duty after an uninspiring 2020-21 campaign.
The Italian tactician left the Old Lady in 2019 and was replaced by Maurizio Sarri after spending four trophy-laden years with the club.
His likely return has already generated mixed feelings with some fans excitedly looking forward to it, and others believing his second spell with the club will end Ronaldo's stay in Italy.