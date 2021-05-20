Fan View: ‘All we need now is Mbappi & Neymir’ – Arsenal’s African fans react to Leo Messo signing
Last Updated
Getty Images
Arsenal’s African fans have reacted to the Gunners’ signing of 10-year-old wonderkid Leo Messo.
Formerly with West Ham United, the Kenyan joined the North Londoners on a scholarship on Wednesday.
There, he would be hoping to continue his development while hoping to emulate the likes of Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and England youth international of Ghanaian origin Eddie Nketiah, who all graduated from the respected Hale End.
Editors' Picks
Messo’s move to the Emirates Stadium has got football fans talking on social media with some suggesting his brother’s name would be ‘Cristiano Ronaldi’. Some feel the Premier League outfit should add Mbappi and Neymir to their squad.