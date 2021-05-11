Fan View: Africa reacts as Italy legend Buffon announces imminent Juventus departure
Gianluigi Buffon's announcement of his imminent departure from Juventus at the end of the season is a trending topic on social media.
The 2006 World Cup winner has revealed he will not extend his stay with the Bianconeri when his contract expires after the 2020-21 term, having won 21 trophies in two separate spells with the club.
He joined Juve for a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper of €52 million in 2001 and left for a one-season spell with Paris Saint Germain in 2018-19 before making a return the following term.
The goalkeeper, 43, has, however, not made any statement on retiring from the beautiful game.
While many have attributed the departure to the club's struggle in the ongoing Serie A campaign, where they currently hold a Europa League qualification slot, others also hysterically blamed teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting the club would have done more to keep Buffon had the Portugal superstar been able to lead the Old Lady to glory this season.
Below are some of the reactions: