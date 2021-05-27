Fan View: 'A true legend as a player & coach' – Football wishes Zidane well after Real Madrid exit

Football fans have bid farewell to the legendary Frenchman who walked away as manager of Los Blancos for a second time

Zinedine Zidane is “a true legend as player and coach” in the eyes of football fans who have stormed social media to wish the Frenchman well despite his sudden exit as Real Madrid boss.

Despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract, the 48-year-old walked away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

This is the second time Zidane is leaving Los Blancos. During his first spell, he led the club to win the Spanish elite division title as well as three successive Champions League crowns.

He headed for a break in the summer of 2018, albeit, he was back with Real Madrid by March 2019 after seeing his successors struggle.

Below are some of the posts on Twitter as fans bid him farewell.

If we talk about progress in football it's Real Madrid. Jose got them back to the big stage, Ancelotti took them a step further and Zidane crowned it all. In 8 years they went from never getting past the knock out stages in the UCL to 4 UCLs. — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 27, 2021

Zinedine Zidane class 💯 wish you all the best 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kybViI2TBU — SLY OMO LAMBO👑 🇳🇬 JANUARY 29TH (@Slyman_Lambo) May 27, 2021

How I wish Nigeria Leaders can be like Zinedine Zidane...



But I think Zidane needs Therapy... This guy leaves when he knows you'll miss him... — FIST the Photographer (@IfeFist) May 27, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid‘s manager. — TAYE (@TayeOlusola) May 27, 2021

This has to be Zinedine Zidane's most impressive season from a tactical pov, despite going trophyless.



The amount of injuries and Covid-19 situations he had to deal with, and still finish 2 points behind Atlético Madrid is remarkable. He leaves behind a fantastic legacy. — Edwin (@Edwyeen) May 27, 2021

Thank you Zinedine Zidane forever a legend! — D O L (@deyyemii) May 27, 2021

I think Zinedine Zidane will go to PSG...!!! — Øtunbā (@luckydiamondO) May 27, 2021

Real Madrid have confirmed that Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as the club's manager, despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract. — Femi Obong-Daniels (@FemiCoolfm) May 27, 2021

Manager Zinedine Zidane has resigned from Real Madrid for the second time in his coaching career. — papih 😎 (@OkoughaHumphre1) May 27, 2021

Report reaching me says Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid and i quickly said the journey man Antonio Conte is good for the job if you ask me. — ADEBAYO NURUDEEN (@iamNulad) May 27, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid with immediate effect.



Thank You For Everything Boss And Best Of Luck. Hala Madrid — Adebiyi Oduyoye 🦅🦅🦅 (@biyi1) May 27, 2021

Wishing Real Madrid Legend both as Coach and player all the best in his future endeavors. Zinedine Zidane!! @realmadriden @FabrizioRomano — J🅰️MESBEST #GENGENMASTA💭 (@D_KingJay) May 26, 2021

First Conte now Zinedine Zidane

Coaches leaving here and there — Atinuke Yewande Esan (@EsanAtinuke124) May 26, 2021

Zinedine Zidane!!! — Toluwaleke (@ToluwalekeO) May 26, 2021

Being a Fantastic Footballer during Your Play-Days does not Guarantee You to be a Fantastic Coach, but Zinedine Zidane's Case is Exceptional; Man Is the Only Current World Class Coach to Re-Proved Himself as a Worldy. — YEMIHof🇳🇬 (@YemihKing) May 25, 2021

Thank you Zizou.



A legendary player, a legendary coach. Real Madrid will always be Zidane's home.💔💔 pic.twitter.com/81Enluk7Ty — Abubakar Maje👑 (@Pretetee) May 27, 2021

Zidane's departure and the refusal of Allegri to join Real Madrid could be a sign of just how messed up things are behind the scenes. It isn't easy being a Madridista these days. pic.twitter.com/HIaNfLlIGo — Joash Ojeyokan (@joashojeyokan) May 27, 2021