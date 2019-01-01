Luqman and co to get time with Japanese clubs

6 of the most talents Under-19 players in Malaysia will get the perfect opportunity to better their game after FAM sealed deal with 2 J1 League teams.

It's an opportunity of a lifetime for six players who shone during the recent AFF U18 Championship in where Malaysia created surprises along the way to end up runner-up behind .

In order to maximise the talents on hand, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have signed deals with Cerezo Osaka and FC Tokyo to enable these players to train at these two Japanese clubs.

FAM led by their president Dato Hamidin Mohd Amin who is currently on a official week long visit to Football Association (JFA) sealed the deals having met representatives from those clubs there.

Luqman Hakim, Firdaus Kaironnisam, Harith Haiqal and Ali Imran is scheduled to link up with Cerezo from 3-13 September, where they will get a chance to show to Cerezo what they can do.

Star forward Luqman will get a second Japanese stint alongside Sikh Izhan and Ahmad Zikri with the JFA academy and Tokyo at the start of October.

It is hoped that these experiences and guidance gained from these two stints will help the players when they participate in the AFC U19 Championship qualifiers in Cambodia in November.

With a place in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship up for grabs, Malaysia are placed in Group G with , Cambodia, Brunei and Northern Mariana Islands.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram