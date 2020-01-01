Fahrmann aiming to regain Schalke starting role after Nubel departure

The goalkeeper lost his place in the starting line-up of the Bundesliga side, but is keen to take his chance when the young stopper moves to Bayern

Ralf Fahrmann says he is determined to take his chance and regain the starting role at next season when Alexander Nubel moves to .

Fahrmann was captain and first-choice goalkeeper for the side until midway through the 2018-19 season, when a groin injury and the emergence of young talent Nubel cost him his starting place.

The 31-year-old went on loan to Premier League side this season, but played only 22 minutes of league football.

The form of Tim Krul kept Fahrmann on the bench, and he was injured in the first half of his only league start for the Canaries, a 2-0 defeat at .

Fahrmann's ill-fated spell at Carrow Road came to an end in March when he moved on loan to SK Brann, however Norwegian football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic before he could make his debut.

A lifeline at Schalke has opened up, however, due to Nubel agreeing to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer , signing a five-year deal.

It gives Fahrmann an opportunity to revive his Schalke career, and it is a chance he is determined to take.

He told Transfermarkt : "I want a fair chance, and when I get it, I am so convinced that I can be No. 1 again. But it is also clear, I don't want to get anything for free."

Before then, Fahrmann is keen to get back playing regular football with Brann once the season is able to resume, revealing that he used a training kit by himself to keep in shape.

As with Norwich, he is joining a side with an established goalkeeper in Markus Schubert, however he feels he can win his place in the starting 11.

He said: "It has now been decided that we can train in small groups with a safe distance. I can work with the other goalkeepers again.

"I packed my car with balls, training dummies and hats and did a bit for myself on the court to be as fit as possible.

"Three weeks ago, of course, I was in different conditions. I hope that the start of the season will not be postponed again and that I can play a few more games before the end of June."