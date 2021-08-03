Fabinho pens new five-year Liverpool deal

The 27-year-old Brazilian has become a firm favourite at Anfield since joining from Monaco three years ago

Liverpool star Fabinho has committed his future to Anfield by signing a fresh five-year contract extension, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Brazilian, 27, joined Liverpool in 2018 and has proved a valuable utility player for the Reds, filling in at centre-back or right-back as well as his favoured midfield role.

And after helping Jurgen Klopp ease the injury crisis suffered in defence last season he has been rewarded with a new deal that will run until 2026.

What was said?

"Fabinho has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC," the club signalled on its official website.

"The midfielder put pen to paper on fresh terms at the Reds' pre-season training camp in Evian on Tuesday."

Fabinho added: "I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club. Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy.

Our lighthouse.



Love it, @_fabinhotavares 😍🔥 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2021 Our story goes on, Reds! Very happy to renew my contract and keep wearing this jersey for even longer. I'm sure we'll still live a lot together. Let's go! 🔴🙏🏽 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/JQcc7er3hL — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 3, 2021

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things.

"The manager and the staff are pushing us for this because they know our capacity, they know our quality.

"Personally, as I say, I want to be the best for the team, I want to be an important piece in this team – not just as a player but as a leader as well. Keep learning from the boys and the staff and be the best I can.

"We know with these players we can go really far in all the competitions. In the last year we didn't win any trophies, so I think everyone is hungry to win more trophies, win more things, to keep our fans happy. Hopefully we will do this this season."

Who's next?

Having closed a deal with Fabinho, Liverpool are now looking to tie a handful of fellow senior first-teamers to extension in order to keep together Klopp's famed Reds.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk - who is on the mend after missing almost the entire 2020-21 season through injury - Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are the club's priorities for renewal.

It has otherwise been a quiet summer for Liverpool, with ex-RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate their sole signing to date.

Article continues below

On the departure front, Georginio Wijnaldum left for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer while the club has also looked to raise funds with the sale of various fringe players, including young striker Harry Wilson who moved to Fulham.

