Fabinho happy with ‘Dyson’ tag as he eyes further improvement at Liverpool

The Brazil international has been handed a new nickname by Jurgen Klopp, with the 26-year-old continuing to sweep up in the middle of the park

Fabinho is happy with the “Dyson” nicknamed bestowed upon him by manager Jurgen Klopp, with the holding midfielder confident that he can take his game to even greater heights.

The versatile Brazilian has nailed down an important role in the Reds side which requires him to sweep up in front of the back four.

So impressive has he been in that berth that Klopp has compared him to a hoover that leaves no stone unturned in a bid to keep the Liverpool slate clean.

Fabinho is accustomed to unusual monikers, having already been branded the “skinny one” by Virgil van Dijk, and is pleased to see his efforts recognised by those around him.

Asked about the “Dyson” tag by Liverpool’s official website, the 26-year-old said: "A few people call me this! Between us players I'm more known as Flaco but they're cool nicknames.

"Before the coach used it [Dyson], another player used it - I think [James] Milner might have said it.

"It's a cool nickname but the other one that the majority of the players use, Flaco, that was started by Virgil and everybody started calling me it."

Fabinho has become a key component in a Liverpool side that tasted glory last season and is chasing down the Premier League title in 2019-20.

He opened his goal account for the club in a crucial 3-1 victory over last time out and feels he can offer even more to the collective cause as further potential is unlocked.

"I think when the team does well an individual's abilities shine as well,” Fabinho added.

Article continues below

"I wanted this season to be different because I had already adapted to the team and the league. I wanted to keep improving as a player and help the team out more. That's what I've been aiming for.

"I'm happy for the praise that I've got but I know I still have got the scope to improve and I want to keep improving.

"There's always scope to improve. I'm still young, I want to improve more, develop more. I've got personal objectives as well, so I've still got more to offer to the team."