FA Cup match abandoned after alleged racist abuse of Cameroon goalkeeper Pajetat

The 33-year-old was a victim of racist abuse and violent conduct from fans of the visiting team in Saturday's cup qualifying match

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between non-league side Haringey Borough and National league outfit Yeovil Town did not end well as both teams walked off the pitch because of reported racist abuse directed at Douglas Pajetat.

The Cameroon goalkeeper was said to have been racially abused by Yeovil Town fans and he was also hit by objects thrown from the away end of the stadium.

The encounter at the Coles Park Stadium was stopped in the 64th minute after Rhys Murphy fired the visitors ahead from the spot.

Immediately after the goal, Haringey Borough players walked off the pitch with reports suggesting Pajetat was spat at and racially abused by fans.

Saturday's happening comes five days after the discriminatory act from Bulgaria fans when their country faced England in a Euro 2020 qualifying match with the game suspended twice, before the Three Lions ran out 6-0 winners.

Meanwhile, the English FA have condemned the incident that happened in the Borough of Haringey.

