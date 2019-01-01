FA Cup final on TV: What UK & US channels is Man City vs Watford on?

The climax of the English domestic season will be reached on Saturday at Wembley, where Pep Guardiola's men are chasing a historic domestic treble

travel to Wembley on Saturday with the intention of becoming the first English side to complete the domestic treble.

Standing in their way in the capital will be a outfit that has enjoyed an impressive season but has never won major silverware, finishing as runners-up in 1983-84.

City, who claimed both the and the Premier League titles in dramatic fashion, edging on penalties in the former and staving off ’s fantastic challenge which went down to the final day in the latter, will inevitably start as heavy favourites.

Their route to the final has been littered with high-scoring and entertaining matches, with the highlight a 3-2 quarter-final success over Championship side Swansea, in which they rallied from two goals down to snatch victory when it seemed their hopes had gone.

Watford have had a harder route to Wembley, having faced three Premier League clubs to their opponents’ two. They won their place at the showpiece thanks to a 3-2 win over after extra-time.

Will history weigh too heavy on the shoulders of the Etihad side, or will they successfully write their names into English footballing folklore?

Below are the UK and US TV channels for this blockbuster encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...

What UK TV channel is Man City vs Watford on?

Man City vs Watford will be televised in the UK on BBC One, BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live, while it will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio Manchester will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Man City vs Watford can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Man City vs Watford on?

Man City vs Watford will not be televised in the United States.