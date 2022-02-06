FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea to face Luton, Man City travel to Peterborough

Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, with Premier League leaders Manchester City heading to Peterborough United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have a home fixture against Norwich City, if they can get the better of Cardiff City in the fourth round, with ties due to take place week commencing February 28.

Elsewhere, an all-Premier League tie sees Southampton come up against West Ham, while Tottenham will travel to Middlesbrough, who are in the fifth round courtesy of their penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The draw in full

Home team Away team Luton Town vs Chelsea Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Peterborough United vs Manchester City Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City Southampton vs West Ham Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Nottingham Forest or Leicester vs Huddersfield Town Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

Further reading