FA Cup 2019-20: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the latest edition of the oldest football competition in the world

The FA Cup in England is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it is into its 139th season.

Teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid right up to the Premier League compete and it will see a total of 735 teams take part.

Winner-takes-all knockout games mean there is always a chance of a 'giant killing' and there have been plenty of those moments over the years, contributing to the magic of the cup.

With the 2019-20 edition under way,  Goal  brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.

FA Cup third round

The draw for the 2019-20 FA Cup third round took place on December 2, 2019. The ties will be played the weekend commencing January 3, 2020.

Liverpool will host Everton in the Merseyside derby in is the round's standout match, while defending champions Manchester City will host League Two side Port Vale.

Elsewhere, Wolves will welcome Man Utd at Molineux, Tottenham travel to Middlesbrough and Arsenal take on Leeds at the Emirates.

Date Match TV?
Jan 3-Jan 6 Wolves vs Man Utd TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Liverpool vs Everton TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Southampton vs Huddersfield TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Manchester City vs Port Vale TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Watford vs Tranmere Rovers TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Arsenal vs Leeds TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Burnley vs Peterborough TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Leicester vs Wigan TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Charlton Athletic vs West Brom TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 QPR vs Swansea TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Fulham vs Aston Villa TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Cardiff vs Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle Utd TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Rochdale or Boston Utd vs Newcastle Utd TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Sheffield Utd vs AFC Flyde TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Oxford Utd vs Exeter City or Hartlepool Utd TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City or Ipswich Town TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Bournemouth vs Luton Town TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandria vs Barnsley TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Reading vs Blackpool TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Preston North End vs Norwich TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Millwall vs Newport County TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Brentford vs Stoke City TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Gillingham vs West Ham TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Burton Albion vs Northampton Town TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Burnley vs Peterborough Utd TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Solihull Moors or Rotherham Utd vs Hull City TBC
Jan 3-Jan 6 Crystal Palace vs Derby County TBC

FA Cup second round

Date Match
Nov 29 Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County
Nov 30 Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale
Nov 30 Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United
Nov 30 Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde
Nov 30 Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion
Nov 30 Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham
Nov 30 Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town
Nov 30 Walsall 0-1 Oxford United
Nov 30 Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra
Dec 1 Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United
Dec 1 Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
Dec 1 Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town
Dec 1 Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town
Dec 1 Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United
Dec 1 Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers
Dec 1 Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County
Dec 1 Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic
Dec 1 Rochdale 0-0 Boston United
Dec 1 Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City
Dec 2 Solilhull Moors vs Rotherham United

FA Cup second-round replays

Date Match
Dec 10 Ipswich Town vs Coventry City
Dec 10 Hartlepool United vs Exeter City
Dec 10 Crewe Alexandra vs Eastleigh
Dec 10 Carlisle United vs Forest Green Rovers
Dec 10 Boston United vs Rochdale
Dec 10 Plymouth Argyle vs Bristol Rovers

FA Cup first round

Date Match
 Nov 8 Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Carlisle United
Nov 9 Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham
Nov 9 Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
Nov 9 Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crew Alexandra
Nov 9 Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe
Nov 9 Bolton 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Nov 9 Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City
Nov 9 Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United
Nov 9 Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town
Nov 9 Colchester United 0-2 Coventry City
Nov 9 Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United
Nov 9 Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County
Nov 9 Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town
Nov 9 Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County
Nov 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City
Nov 9 MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale
Nov 9 Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United
Nov 9 Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United
Nov 9 Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley
Nov 9 Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde
Nov 9 Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors
Nov 9 Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion
Nov 9 Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City
Nov 9 Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United
Nov 9 Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh
Nov 9 Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Nov 9 Walsall 2-2 Darlington
Nov 10 Hayes & Yeading 0-2 Oxford United
Nov 10 York City 0-1 Altrincham
Nov 10 Wrexham 0-0 Rochdale
Nov 10 Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian
Nov 10 Leyton Orient 1-2 Maldon & Tiptree
Nov 10 Gateshead 1-2 Oldham Athletic
Nov 10 Chippenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town
Nov 10 Bristol Rovers 1-1 Bromley
Nov 10 Barnet 0-2 Fleetwood Town
Nov 10 Dover Athletic 1-0 Southend United
Nov 11 Harrogate Town 1-2 Portsmouth
Nov 12 Yeovil Town 1-4 Hartlepool United

FA Cup first-round replays

Date Match
Nov 19 Swindon Town 0-1 Cheltenham Town
Nov 19 Rochdale 1-0 Wrexham
Nov 19 Peterborough United 2-0 Stevenage
Nov 19 Gillingham 1-0 Sunderland AET
Nov 19 Exeter City 1-0 Cambridge United
Nov 19 Eastleigh 3-0 Stourbridge
Nov 19 Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Wimbledon
Nov 19 Burton Albion 4-1 Salford City
Nov 19 Bromley 0-1 Bristol Rovers
Nov 19 Bradford City 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
Nov 20 Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Tranmere Rovers AET
Nov 20 Newport County 2-0 Grimsby Town
Nov 20 Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town
Nov 20 Darlington 0-1 Walsall

When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?

The first round proper of the 2019-20 FA Cup kicked off on November 8, 2019, with 47 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

Those clubs joined the 32 winners from the qualifying stages of the competition, which got under way on August 10 and concluded on October 19.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round.

The date of the 2019-20 FA Cup final is May 23, 2020. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium, as is customary.

Kevin De Bruyne Oleksandr Zinchenko Manchester City FA Cup 2019

FA Cup TV channel & stream

UK TV channel Online stream
BBC / BT Sport BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

The FA Cup is broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Both networks air the final and share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

US TV channel Online stream
N/A ESPN+

In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+. 

That means the games are not strictly being shown live on television in the US.

