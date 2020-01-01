Eymael set to take over Young Africans coach in Tanzania

The former Lidoda Duvha manager is on his way to join Tanzanian giants after leaving the Venda-based club

Former Black coach Luc Eyamel is bound to join Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) just after parting ways with the South African Premier Soccer League ( ) side.

The Belgian manager has confirmed to Goal that he is on his way to East Africa and has also revealed that were interested in his services.

Eymael also confirmed that he has not signed anything as yet but he confirmed he has reached an agreement with the Tanzanian outfit.

“I am at the airport in taking the plane to for Yanga in the next 30 minutes,” Eymael told Goal.

More to follow….