EXTRA TIME: Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi shine in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Leicester City's Wilfried Ndidi have been named in this week's Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.
The duo put in a decent shift over the weekend to earn their recognition in the world's biggest football video gaming platform alongside other football stars.
Partey sealed maximum points for Diego Simeone's men with his effort as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Alaves on Saturday.
The Ghana international starred as the only African player in the starting XI with a boosted overall rating of 86.
He teams up with Napoli's Simone Verdi, Celtic's James Forrest and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to form the midfield.
New #TOTW 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMplbMMBCX— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 3, 2019
Following his solid display for the Foxes in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth, Ndidi got a spot on the bench with an improved overall rating of 83.
The Nigeria international is joined by compatriot Dennis Bonaventure who earned a place in the reserves with an increased stats of 82 after providing a brace of assists in Club Brugge's 3-0 defeat of Gent on Sunday.