Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

EXTRA TIME: Namibia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania fans overjoyed with Afcon qualification

Stafford Ondego/Goal Kenya.
All 24 teams have now been confirmed for participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Among the many surprises is the high number of nations from Southern Africa and East Africa who have made it to the Afcon.

On Sunday the new names to make that qualification list were Namibia, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Tanzania and South Africa.

In one of the highlights of the viral social media posts is a video where one can see how the Namibia players were dejected after losing their game 4-1 to Zambia. Then you can notice how their depression changed to extreme happiness when they heard Mozambique failed to win the other game in the group. This meant Namibia finished second and earned a trip to Egypt 2019.

You can also watch excellent stadium footage of fans celebrating for Tanzania and Zimbabwe in the stands.

Enjoy all the fan reaction below, while you can have a look at the full list of qualified nations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

