EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Cameroon's winning start in Afcon 2019
Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in a Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt on Tuesday night.
The underdogs held on for about an hour, until Cameroon got the breakthrough from a corner. Yaya Banana rose up to head home in the 66th minute.
Many fan comments reveal that they are quite curious about Banana's name. Then three minutes later Stephane Bahoken was fortunate that the ball bounced his way for an easy shot close to goal. He made sure the defending champions took a 2-0 lead.
The result will increase Cameroon's s confidence as there is a lot of pressure on Clarence Seedorf's team ,even though they don't have as many star players as some of the other Afcon favourites.
Cameroon have been popular with neutrals ever since they inspired Africa at Italia '90 and from the reactions on Twitter below, we can see that it remains the case.
Cameroon fans 👏🏼👏🏼#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YJjPXLTLHg— Abdul Musa - عبدالقادر موسى (@PepJunior1) June 25, 2019
Watch Defending Champions Cameroon 🇨🇲 arriving at the stadium in style. That's why they call them #IndomintableLions#CMRGUI
Cameroon is using 5-4-1 formation. Choupo-Moting at the front. #CofekAFCON pic.twitter.com/MMH1mSh3I6— HilaN (@HillaryNgeno_) June 25, 2019
Cameroon fans, though 💚❤💛#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/q8Jp0ngGGM— Goal (@goal) June 25, 2019
Cameroon already up 2-0. Sensational 😍😍😍— Biso na Biso (@biso_____) June 25, 2019
Quick-fire goals from Yaya Banana & Stephane Bahoken see Cameroon take a 2-0 lead against Guinea-Bissau with 15 minutes remaining.#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3aolZzCdyO
GROUP F
Yaya Banana, what a name. Just scored for Cameroon. And Lieke Martens just scored for Holland, reminds me of a pair of shite Doc Martens I had once.— Blah Blah Blah (@old_punky) June 25, 2019
AFRICA can never have RENAISSANCE with the mentality that's has been displayed in the game between Cameroon vs Guinea Bissau. It's a shame that the team wore similar clothes in a game of that magnitude.#AFCON2019— Maina Gatundu🇰🇪 (@mainawagatundu) June 25, 2019
One guy that scored for #Cameroon is called Banana.... He might go bananas tonight 🤣🤣🤣🤣#AFCON2019— Mutana ❁ (@bruno_akampa) June 25, 2019
The indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won their first match at the 2019 African Cup of Nations. The lions defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0. Goals scored during the second half of the Match by Yaha Banana and Stephane Bahoken. Zambo Anguissa has been named the Man of the Match.— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) June 25, 2019
Congrats to Cameroon for the outstanding performance.— Eurafrika (@eurafrika) June 25, 2019
G.Bissau played very well but it seems it was only their defence that was solid. If they want to win a game then the coach needs to strengthen all departments of the team. And Cameroon Chupou Moutin was just a waste in today's game.#EIBAFCON— betty yawson (@yawson_betty) June 25, 2019
This #AFCON2019 shows the African teams are improving.... Possible semi- finalist— Essien® (@ClementEssien6) June 25, 2019
Cameroon
Algeria
Senegal
Nigeria
Egypt
Cameroon are playing VERY good defending their trophy— rawnak (@fetishzain) June 25, 2019
🇬🇭Ghana
🇨🇲Cameroon
🇧🇯Guinea Bissau
