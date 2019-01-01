EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang celebrates Arsenal's top-four leap with rapper Drake

After missing the first night of the rapper's concert due to club duty on Monday, the Gabonese star made it to southeast London the following day

star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was present at the O2 Arena on Tuesday to enjoy the second night of Drake's seven-day concert in London.

The 29-year-old missed the first night of the 'Assassination Vacation Tour' because was on parade at the Emirates Stadium where he played for 29 minutes after coming on for Alex Iwobi in the Gunners' 2-0 win over .

Article continues below

Monday's victory boosted Arsenal's chances of qualifying for next season's Uefa as they moved to the third spot in the league table with 63 points from 31 games.

In celebrating the win, Aubameyang, scorer of 17 league goals this term, joined Drake at the 20,000-capacity arena and gifted him one of his Arsenal shirts as they both posed for a photograph at the backstage.

Crystal Palace trio Bakary Sako, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi also attended the concert on Monday before Wednesday's league clash against Spur.