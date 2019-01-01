Explained: What results do Man City & Liverpool need to win Premier League title on Sunday

The Premier League is set for a nail-biting end as the top two will battle it out on the final day to decide who will be crowned champions

The final day of the 2018-19 Premier League is fast approaching, and we aren't any closer to knowing who the champions will be until full-time on Sunday.

This season has overseen one of the most exhilarating title challenges in the history of the Premier League, with and fighting neck-and-neck against one another for the majority of the campaign.

A 20-point gap separates the two league leaders between third-placed in what has been a two-horse race for the title, albeit a thrilling one all the same.

Neither side has dropped points in the league in two months, and just two points separate the pair heading into City's penultimate game of the season against Leicester – though they will return to the league summit with a win on Monday.

So what do City or Liverpool need to do to ensure they are crowned Premier League champions this season? Goal takes a look.

Liverpool have scored their highest-ever points total in a single Premier League campaign, but that might not even be enough to win them their first title in almost 30 years should City win both of their remaining games.

Jurgen Klopp's side have registered just one defeat all season compared to City's four – but they lost crucially to the Sky Blues in January, and that single defeat might end up costing them the league title.

The Reds registered a nail-biting last-minute victory at Newcastle on Saturday, knowing that any dropped points would end their chase for the title. With the score at 2-2 approaching the final minutes of regular time, however, Divock Origi scored in the 86th minute to give Liverpool a glimmer of hope as the final test of the season looms.

Pep Guardiola's side know that they will finish the campaign with their own fate in their hands. Victories against Leicester and will ensure that Man City will win the league over Liverpool.

Even if Liverpool win against on the final day and City are victorious in both games, Guardiola's team will clinch the league by a singular, crucial point (98 points total) – but Klopp will know that a final-day win will be crucial, regardless of what happens with City's games.

The only way Liverpool will be able to win the league is if City slip up against Leicester or Brighton. The Merseysiders must win their final game against Wolves if they want to keep their title hopes alive until the very last possible minute of the season, and hope that City drop points in their final remaining games.

A win against Wolves will be tough in itself, however, as Nuno Santo's team have been impressive in their first season back in the top flight, sitting seventh in the league and registering victories over , Tottenham and .

But asking for City's opponents to inflict some damage is a tough ask. Liverpool fans will be optimistic of former manager Brendan Rodgers – who has been appointed as Foxes boss – taking points of City when the two sides face off against each other.

The Foxes are in decent form, winning three of their five last league games, and even Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah poked fun at the idea of Leicester being the side to stop City in a last-gasp pursuit for the title.

If City draw against Leicester and win against Brighton, and Liverpool also win their final match against Wolves, then Klopp's side will be crowned champions (Liverpool on 97 points and City on 96). The Reds will need City to draw at least once and win their final game to win the Premier League.

Should Liverpool lose to Wolves on the final day of the season, and City lose both of their games, then the Premier League title will be the Reds' (Liverpool with 94 points and City with 92).

If City draw both their remaining fixtures and Liverpool still lose to Wolves, the title will be awarded based on whichever side has the superior goal difference as the first tie-breaking factor, followed by which side has scored the most goals.

In the rare event that the two teams are still tied having scored the same number of points, possessing the same goal difference and the same number of goals scored, then a play-off fixture held at a neutral venue will decide the championship.