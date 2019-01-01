‘Exceptional achievement!’ - Klopp hails 'world-class' Salah on Premier League half-century

The African Player of the Year's 15th and 16th league goals helped him reach the 50-goal mark

Jurgen Klopp's has hailed Mohamed Salah's ‘exceptional achievement’ after the Liverpool star reached a half-century of goals in the English Premier League.

Salah's second-half brace helped the Reds overcome a stern Crystal Palace test in Saturday's clash at Anfield, thus, recording his 49th and 50th goal in English top-flight.

The Egypt player had netted twice in his first stint in England at Chelsea, with 48 others coming after teaming up with Klopp's side from Roma in the summer of 2017.

“Exceptional achievement from a world-class player,” Klopp said in a post-match conference.

“He made a few steps in the last couple of months, in the right direction!”

More remarkable is the speed at which Salah reached the milestone.

Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and a host of other Premier League predators needed more than 72 games - same as Fernando Torres though - to achieve the feat.

However, the trio of Ruud van Nistelrooy [68], Alan Shearer [66] and Andy Cole [65] reached the mark in fewer games, with Klopp suggesting an earlier change in tactics might have seen the African Player of the Year beaten the iconic marksmen.

“Wow, an outstanding number. I heard the names of the other players who got there a bit quicker – Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole – good strikers as well, eh,” the German tactician added.

“Maybe he would have scored more and earlier if I hadn’t played him on the right wing so often. My fault!

“But no, not bad. Helped us a lot. It’s a typical win-win situation. He benefits from the style of play, and the boys benefit of course from his scoring desire. It’s cool.”

Two goals against Palace sees Salah in pole position to retain the Premier League Golden Boot, as he now leads with 16 goals in 23 outings.