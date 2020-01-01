Ex-Liverpool player Diouf stood above the rest of Senegal Class of 2002 - Coly

The Teranga Lions had a terrific year in which they reached the Afcon final, as well as the Fifa World Cup last eight

Ex- defender Ferdinand Coly regards former teammate El-Hadji Diouf as a “standard-bearer” who drove “opponents mad” in 2002 when the Teranga Lions enjoyed one of their best football times.

The Senegal Class of 2002 lost the (Afcon) final to on penalties, before capturing global attention a few months later by reaching the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals in their debut tournament.

In a squad which included the likes of Khalilou Fadiga, captain Aliou Cisse, Henri Camara, Pape Bouba Dioup, Salif Diao and goalkeeper Tony Sylva, Coly has picked Diouf as the best player of that crop.

“He was a talented player who had this carefree attitude and that joy on the pitch. He was playing on instinct. That’s what made it unpredictable,” Coly was quoted as saying by Wiw Sport.

“He was driving his opponents mad. He had a great year in 2002, not only with Lens but also with the national team. He marked the Africa Cup [of Nations] and the World Cup that year. He was the star of the World Cup in and ."

Diouf won the 2001 and 2002 African Footballer of the Year award and was also included in the 2002 Fifa World Cup All-star team.

This is despite the forward ending the World Cup with no goal and just one assist, but Coly still respects him as their standout player.

“In our time, everyone was essential, even those who were on the bench. But in a team, there is always a player who stands out and this player was El Hadji,” Coly said.

“He was our standard-bearer. He was able to unlock the situation on his own when it didn't work. He was a character player. He also worked for the team.”

After the World Cup, Diouf earned himself a move to from side Lens.