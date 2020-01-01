Ex-Kayserispor boss Prosinecki on Bernard Mensah's Galatasaray transfer rumours

The Anatolian Star immediate-past manager shares his thoughts on the Ghanaian's possible move to The Yellow-Reds

Former Kayserispor coach Robert Prosinecki believes international Bernard Mensah will make a good signing for Turkish giants .

The midfielder has been heavily linked to The Yellow-Reds for a summer move owing to a fine showing last season.

The 25-year-old made 25 appearances in the Super Lig, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

“He is a very smart and qualified football player. There are many teams that want him," Prosinecki, who has left Kayserispor following their poor league performances last season, said, as reported by Turkish portal Skor.

"Mensah can give the best show of himself at Galatasaray in and that could be helpful, I think."

Galatasaray rivals and are also reportedly interested in the Ghanaian.

“I have been thinking about the whole season for days," Mensah said, as reported by Fanatik, on Friday.

"We have come to the end of a long marathon and I am very sorry for the results we got. Although we stay in the league, I apologize to all the people of Kayseri on my behalf.

"I also read the transfer news about me on social media. None of them yet reflect the truth.

"My priority is, of course, the interests of Kayserispor. I am happy living with my family in Turkey."

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a permanent contract from last summer following an initial loan deal. In his first term with the Anatolian Star, he scored three times and set up one goal in 24 league outings.

Before joining Kayserispor, he spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Kasimpasa where he played 30 league matches in which he scored five times and assisted five other goals.

Mensah caught the eye of Atletico after impressing for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top-flight. After signing for Diego Simeone's outfit, he was immediately sent out on loan to Spanish club .

Upon his return to Los Rojiblancos, the attacker failed to convince Simeone for a place in his team set-up and was, thus, sent out on loan again, this time back to former club Guimaraes for the 2016-17 campaign.

He was on the books of Ghanaian side Academy before leaving for .

A full senior international, Mensah made his Ghana debut in a friendly fixture against Togo in 2015, scoring in the game.