Ex-Dynamos coach Clemens Westerhof mulls return to Zimbabwe

The 78-year-old Dutchman coached Nigeria at the 1994 Fifa World Cup and also had a stint with the Zimbabwe national team

Former Dynamos coach Clemens Westerhof is considering returning to Zimbabwe for a job with newly-promoted Premier Soccer League (PSL) side TelOne.

Having left Zimbabwe 18 years ago after a brief spell with giants Dynamos, Westerhof is eyeing a return to the Southern African nation.

"I am currently thinking about combining a job in Zimbabwe as a coach at a telecom club in Gweru together with an advisory role at a football academy, the Peter Mubi Academy," Westerhof told BBC Sport.

"They want me to improve the academy, build it from the ground up. I hope I can achieve there what I've done in Nigeria in the past and improve the level of football in Zimbabwe in general.

"Maybe two years more, by the grace of God, and then I'll stop."

TelOne earned promotion into the PSL last season from the Zifa Central Region Division One League are currently under the tutelage of former Zimbabwe international forward Joel Lupahla.

It is still uncertain what Westerhof's possible arrival at TelOne would spell for Lupahla's job.

"I'm still young. In my body and soul, I'm still young. But I know, at this moment, I must do everything one step slower," Westerhof said.

"I will not go in front with football shoes on and kick balls left and right - no, no, no. But I will tell them how to do it. And I will choose those coaches to work with me, who must have the same idea as I have. The same feeling and passion for it that you will see."

The Dutchman has also previously coached South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Umthatha Bushbucks.

He helped Nigeria reached the knockout phase of the 1994 Fifa World Cup.