Ex-Bayern Munich defender Boateng ordered to pay €1.8m fine after being found guilty of assault

The former Germany international was sentenced at Munich District Court after being brought up on charges relating to an incident in 2018

Ex-Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been ordered to pay a €1.8m (£1.5m/$2.1m) fine after being found guilty of assault.

The 33-year-old, who signed for Ligue 1 giants Lyon on a free transfer earlier this month, reported to Munich District Court on Thursday for sentencing after being accused of deliberately injuring and insulting his former partner in 2018.

Boateng had denied assaulting the mother of his twin daughters, named as Sherin S, who testified that he had punched her, pulled her hair and bitten her during an argument while they were on holiday in the Caribbean.

Boateng's punishment

The charges against Boateng carried a potential five-year prison sentence under domestic violence laws in Germany, but the judge did not hand out any jail time.

The Lyon star was instead hit with a €1.8m penalty - the highest possible financial damages that could be imposed by the Munich District Court.

The final verdict of the hearing, which had to be postponed from its original date last December due to an absent witness, also stipulated that Boateng will be required to pay the fine in 60 installments of €30,000 (£26k/$35k)

Why did Boateng leave Bayern?

Boateng spent 10 years at Bayern after joining the club from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues among a whole host of major honours.

The experienced centre-half was not offered the chance to extend his contract at Allianz Arena beyond the end of the 2020-21 campaign, though, with the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirming his departure was a "joint-decision" back in April.

Will Boateng's Lyon debut be delayed?

Boateng's court date coincided with the international break, meaning he did not miss any fixtures for his new club Lyon.

Depending on how soon he links up with the rest of the Lyon squad for training, he could be available to make his debut when they take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

