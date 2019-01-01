Ex-Barcelona attacker Bojan leaves Stoke City by mutual consent

The once-promising Spaniard is now a free agent after parting ways with the Championship side

Former forward Bojan Krkic has left by mutual consent.

The Spaniard returned last season from a year-and-a-half on loan at and to play a bit-part role as the Potters slumped to a disappointing 16th-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship, scoring once off the substitutes' bench in a 2-2 draw against United.

Bojan ends a five-year association with Stoke in which he made 85 appearances in all competitions, scoring a total of 16 goals after joining from Barcelona in 2014.

Stoke released a statement on their official website to wish the player well: "The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Bojan for his efforts over the past five years and wish him every success for the future."

He produced some scintillating displays for the Potters in the Premier League until sustaining a serious knee injury - a cruciate ligament rupture - in an fourth-round tie against Rochdale, following which he struggled to produce his best football and his career in petered out.

Prior to joining Stoke, Bojan was considered an exceptionally exciting talent during his time at famed academy La Masia, and was billed as the 'next Messi', a tag he struggled to live up to and one which weighed him down.

Despite breaking into the first-team set-up in 2007 at the tender age of 17 and going on to make 163 appearances in which he managed 41 goals and 19 assists, Bojan could not establish himself at Camp Nou and was sold four years later to side .

After one season in the Italian capital in which he scored seven goals, Bojan was then loaned out to , where he largely underwhelmed, registering just three strikes.

The next summer, he re-joined Barcelona permanently, only to be loaned out once again to Eredivisie outfit .

He managed five goals and six assists in his solitary season with the Dutch giants, at which point he found a new permanent home in the Premier League with Stoke.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent and will turn his attention towards finding a new club.