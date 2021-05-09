Ex-Auxerre’s Oliech reveals how AC Milan’s Ronaldinho fooled him

The two met during a Champions League game over a decade ago and the Kenyan explains how he was laughed at after an incident with the Brazilian

Retired Kenyan international Dennis Oliech has revealed how former Brazil star Ronaldinho made a fool of him during a Uefa Champion League game.

Oliech was turning out for Ligue 1 side Auxerre while Ronaldinho was playing for AC Milan when they met in the 2010 European campaign.

The former Gor Mahia striker said he easily fell for Ronaldinho’s trick when they tussled for a ball.

“I actually have that clip Ronaldinho made a fool of me; people laughed at me,” Oliech told The Standard Sports.

“I controlled the ball with my chest thinking that my pace will help me, but unfortunately he had other ideas as I easily fell in his own trap as he chipped the ball over me.

“His reaction reminded me of Malo [Jamal]. The first touch let me down, but I think such displays explain why Ronaldinho was considered as one of the best players in the world.”

Oliech added his best career moments remain when he played in the Champions League and brushed shoulders with the best players in the world.

“My best moment was when I played in the Champions League with Auxerre and met some of the best players in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcelo, Pepe among others,” he said.

“I feel that’s a dream come true for me because these are players I only used to watch on television.”

The retired forward – who is Kenya’s all-time scorer with 34 goals – said he never came across a defender he would define as the toughest.

“I was also grateful to have played with Taribo West in Qatar. But I think I never encountered a tough defender during my playing time, the only person who gave me a difficult time is Ronaldinho,” he concluded.

“He was a magician and he could do anything with the ball. His technical abilities were close to none and that’s why he inspired many footballers including Messi and Neymar.”

When Oliech left the national team, the captain’s armband was given to Victor Wanyama.

The Montreal Impact midfielder was dropped for the last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Oliech has said it was a blunder to omit him.