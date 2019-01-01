Evra starts working towards coaching badges at Manchester United

After confirming his retirement as a player in July, the ex-France full-back has begun work on his managerial career

Patrice Evra has started work at as he bids to complete his coaching badges.

Former defender Evra announced his retirement from the game in July, having last played for West Ham in the 2017-18 season.

The 38-year-old signalled his intention to pursue a coaching career and he is already on the path.

Posting on social media on Tuesday, Evra revealed he has teamed up with old club United to work on his badges.

"I can't describe how I feel right now!!!" Evra wrote on Instagram.

"Just wearing that training coach kit made me one of the most happy man thank you @manchesterunited for helping me to complete my coach badges!!!

"Day one done."

Evra has become almost as famous for his exploits on social media as his football career, with his bizarre Instagram posts including putting the leg of a raw chicken in his mouth during a video he claimed was meant as a Thanksgiving message.

During a 20-year playing career Evra represented some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, , , Nice and .

Evra won 21 major trophies during his career, including five Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and the 2007-08 during his spell at Manchester United.

The left-back also represented France 81 times after making his senior debut for Les Bleus in August 2004.

After confirming his retirement last month Evra revealed that he was looking to begin a career in coaching, with the aim of becoming a manager within two years.

"My playing career is officially over," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license.

"In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team."