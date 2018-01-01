'Everyone is enjoying themselves' - Pogba says Man Utd loving life amid Solskjaer's perfect start

The Red Devils have three wins from as many games under their new coach and the star player says the whole team is flourishing again

Paul Pogba says Manchester United players are "enjoying themselves" amid interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's perfect start and feels they are "coming back" after their underwhelming beginning to the season.

The Red Devils beat Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to make it three wins from three games, with 12 goals scored since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho this month. It is their best run of form since April, when they went on a five-game winning streak.

Mourinho's time in charge of United had been plagued by poor performances and sour relationships with players such as Pogba, culminating in a run of one win from five matches in all competitions before he was eventually sacked.

They are now just three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal and looking to claw their way back into the race for a top four finish this season.

Pogba has been a pivotal part of United's recent revitalisation, scoring four goals and setting up three since Solskjaer took charge, and he feels the whole squad are flying high again.

"We needed the win and we had a great performance as well," Pogba told Sky Sports after his side's resounding victory over Eddie Howe's team.

"We are coming back, and there is still a long way to go, but to finish the year like that is beautiful.

"We are Manchester United and we need to be at the top of the league, it is just a reaction of all of the players and everyone is enjoying themselves."

The France international feels a lot has changed in the two weeks since the former striker was appointed until the end of the season, as they have adopted an attacking style which suits the players at their disposal.

Article continues below

"It is different, we still won games with the old manager but it is just a different style of playing," he added. "We are more offensive and we are creating more chances and that is how we want to play.

"I always want to do more, but I want to play for the team and play simple."

United are in action again on January 2, when they travel to Newcastle before their FA Cup clash with Reading. The following week, they take on Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham at Wembley.