'Everybody wants to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo' - Santos fumes at Portugal press conference

The Portugal boss could not hide his frustration at the line of questioning from reporters

Persistent questions about Cristiano Ronaldo saw coach Fernando Santos reach the end of his tether at his pre-match news conference.

Ronaldo has been substituted in his past two appearances for and reportedly left the stadium before full-time after he was brought off against last time out.

The former and forward was visibly frustrated as he made his way off the pitch to be replaced by Paulo Dybala, who went on to hit the winner.

The suggestion Ronaldo was unhappy dominated the agenda as Portugal faced the media on Wednesday, with midfielder Ruben Neves insisting his international team-mate was "fine".

But Santos was not willing to similarly answer questions on the forward, believing the profile of the player meant too much was being read into the Juventus substitution.

"Everybody wants to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, everybody wants to give their opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo," he said ahead of the qualifier against Lithuania.

"Because if this thing [the substitution] was with any other player, nobody would be talking about it. We are only talking about this because it's Cristiano Ronaldo.

"There are millions of players out there and it seems that this only happens to him and maybe another two or three players. To nobody else.

"Cristiano is here, he was called up, he's fine, he'll play, I have no doubts about it. So, for me, there's no issue here."

Santos clearly felt he had made his stance clear, as he replied to the next question on Ronaldo: "Cristiano Ronaldo again? No, sorry, sorry.

"On Cristiano Ronaldo again, I'm talking about Portugal. You are talking to me about Cristiano. Cristiano, no. I won't talk about Cristiano anymore.

Article continues below

"For me, the theme of Cristiano Ronaldo ends here."

Portugal are one point clear of in second place in Group B going into the final round of qualifying matches as they look to seal their place at next summer’s European Championships.

They will qualify for the tournament if they beat Lithuania on Thursday while Serbia fail to defeat Luxembourg.