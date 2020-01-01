Everton's Kean joins PSG on season-long loan
Everton forward Moise Kean will spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, the club have confirmed.
The Italy international will swap Merseyside for Paris and the Premier League for last season's Ligue 1 winners and Champions League finalists.
Kean has made 37 appearances for the Toffees since he joined from Juventus in a €30 million (£27m/$33m) last August.
But the 20-year-old has struggled to settle at Goodison Park, netting just four goals to date - two of which have been in this season's Carabao Cup.
