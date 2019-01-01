Everton winger Ademola Lookman relishing Bernard’s partnership

The Anglo-Nigerian has formed a good understanding with the Brazilian, with both having excelled on the flanks

Everton winger Ademola Lookman is relishing his partnership with Bernard.

The 21-year-old along with the Brazilian have formed a good understanding on the wing, constantly switching positions to hurt their opponents.

In their 2-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, the duo were impressive, with Lookman assisting Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the second goal.

Also, they were in brilliant forms in the Toffees’ 2-1 win over Lincoln City, scoring their first goals of the season to steer their side to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“I don’t mind playing on either side,” Lookman told Everton TV.

“We have that relationship where he can play on the right and I can pay on the left as well, even if we start on the opposite sides.

“Wherever we end up, we just play the best we can.

“As everyone knows, Bernard is a wonderful player. And if we can get the ball to each other, we can hurt teams.”

On Saturday, Everton travel to St Mary's Stadium to tackle Southampton and Lookman is looking to deliver another impressive showing.

“I always want more and to be better every single day. That is what I am aiming to do,” he continued.