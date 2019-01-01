Everton v Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With just one league win between them from their opening three matches, these sides will be looking to find some momentum in the Premier League

host on Sunday afternoon in what could be an important game in the battle for European qualification, with the visitors still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

The Toffees scraped past Lincoln City in the in midweek while Wolves dispatched on their way to group stage qualification, but both teams are looking to improve their league form after patchy starts to the season.

With new signings bedding in, Marco Silva will hope his side can go into the international break in good spirits, with a win able to take them into the top four.

Game vs Wolves Date Sunday, September 1 Time 2:00pm BST / 9:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg, Lossl Defenders Baines, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Mina, Sidibe, Coleman, Martina Midfielders Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Walcott, Tosun, Iwobi, Kean, Niasse, Bolasie

Summer signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin is unavailable with the midfielder set to be out for at least two months due to a thigh injury.

Marco Silva otherwise has a full squad to choose from, with Fabian Delph making his return from a groin injury in the Lincoln game on Wednesday.

Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Gomes, Schneiderlin; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson; Bernard; Richarlison.

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Patricio, Ruddy Defenders Doherty, Vallejo, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Vinagre, Sanderson, Kilman Midfielders Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Jordao, Neto, Perry Forwards Jimenez, Jota, Cutrone

Nuno Espirito Santo shuffled his pack in the midweek win over Torino with the likes of Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Ryan Bennett all likely to return to the starting eleven against Everton.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota both played the majority of the game in Europe so there could be a chance for Patrick Cutrone to start, while Adama Traore's early-season form has him battling for the right wing-back spot with Doherty.

Leander Dendoncker is a doubt for this one, but is expected to have recovered from a knock in time.

Possible Wolves starting XI: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Bennett; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Otto; Jimenez, Jota.

Betting & Match Odds

Home advantage sees Everton start as slight favourites at 6/5 with bet365. Wolves are available at 5/2, while the draw can be backed at 9/4.

Match Preview

While this may only be the fourth game of the campaign, it represents a significant early milestone for Everton as they look to set the tone for an ambitious season.

A win would take them into the top four - temporarily, at least - and could provide a useful boost against one of the sides expected to challenge them for European qualification this year.

With the likes of Moise Kean, Fabian Delph and Djibril Sidibe getting starts under their belts and Alex Iwobi notching his first goal for the club in midweek, the aim now is to leave themselves with a solid foundation on which to build after the international break. Silva is hoping the new boys are now ready to contribute in the Premier League.

"I liked what I saw [from the new signings against Lincoln], to be honest, but that's something I expected also," Silva said.

"Like all the team, they did well. It's important for them to start to know each other and their teammates better.

"For Fabian and for Alex it's easier because they know the Premier League and they even know some of their teammates, even if they didn't play together. For the other two [Kean and Sidibe] it's a little bit different. It's up to me to give more minutes to them when I can, for them to start if I decide it.

"Now they are coming to the same level as the others and it's up to me to decide."

Without a win but unbeaten in the league, the glass remains half full at Wolves as they saw off the challenge of Torino to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League in midweek.

But with the competition having a reputation for derailing Premier League seasons, Nuno Santo will doubtless be keen to get that first win ticked off, a result which would give their league position a healthier look over the break.

Wolves recorded a convincing 3-1 win on their last visit to Goodison Park in February, but Everton have only been beaten once at home since then.

“That shows how good they are, and how well they do things,” said the Wolves boss.

“What we did [against Torino] was amazing, but now we have to think about a very good squad and a very good manager. It’s going to be a very tough game for us.

Article continues below

“All the moments of the game are going to be key. The shape, the organisation, has to be there. This is the most important thing.

“Whatever the game gives to you, you have to react to it. We try to give the best answer in that moment. We immediately reacted [after conceding against Torino].

“Sometimes it takes longer, but the idea is to maintain the spirit – regroup and go again.”