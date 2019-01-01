Everton star Alex Iwobi headlines Nigeria Squad in friendly against Brazil in Singapore

Super Eagles' squad will be headline by Everton star Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfield Wilfred Ndidi

will be set to play in Singapore next week in a friendly match on 13th October as part of the Selecao's world tour.

The Super Eagles' squad will be headline by star Alex Iwobi and midfield Wilfred Ndidi, who recently scored his second goal of the season to round off the Foxes’ record-breaking 5-0 victory against . Another player to look out for is striker Emmanuel Dennis, who overnight scored a brace in his side’s 2-2 Group A clash against Spanish Giants, .

The full Nigeria squad can be seen below:

Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho (Omonia), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland), Emil Maduka Okoye ( II)

Defenders : Olaoluwa Aina ( FC), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Chidozie Awaziem ( ), William Ekong ( ), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes), Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion)

Midfielders : Alexander Iwobi ( ), Anderson Esiti ( ), Oghenekaro Etebo ( ), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow ), Ramon Azeez (Granada FC)

Forwards : Victor Osimhen ( ), Moses Simon (FC ), Samuel Chukwueze ( ), Samuel Kalu ( ), Paul Onuachu ( ), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague)

