Everton signing Wilfried Zaha was not ‘realistic’ – Marcel Brands

The Toffees Director of Football has opened up about the protracted transfer saga involving the Ivorian forward last summer which never materialised

Director of Football Marcel Brands has stated pursuing ’s Wilfried Zaha during the previous summer transfer window was “unrealistic”

The 27-year old tried to move away from Selhurst Park by even turning in a transfer request, but all proved futile as bids made by the Toffees as well as were rejected with the Eagles wanting in the region of £80 million for their priced asset.

He has once again been making headlines in the ongoing January window, with heavily linked and the player reportedly changing agents to ensure it sticks this time.

“Look at last summer, from the start there were a lot of rumours and news that we would like to take Zaha," Brands was quoted saying on the Liverpool Echo at ’s General Meeting.

“And if you see our numbers then you know it is not realistic for Everton to buy a player for £60m, £70m, £80m.

“So that kind of expectation is sometimes a different kind of expectation for fans and it is not realistic and we have to manage that.

"Of course, we want to get the best players but we have to be realistic if you see our numbers.”

Zaha has featured 22 times in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and providing a further three assists.

Roy Hodgson’s men occupy ninth spot on the log and are unbeaten in the top-flight stretching back to Boxing Day, winning once and drawing three times.