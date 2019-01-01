Everton sign England international Christiansen from Lyon

The 28-year-old has returned to the club where she began her senior career in 2008

have announced the signing of international midfielder Izzy Christiansen from .

Christiansen, 28, joins the WSL side on an 18-month contract.

The Lionesses midfielder began her professional career in 2008 with and expressed her satisfaction at being able to return to the club after a decade away.

“I am really happy to be back at Everton, I have a lot of friends here and it is a huge club, so I can’t wait to get going," Christiansen said in a club release.

"I am really excited to be part of this club, not just on the pitch but off it as well.



“I used to train at USM Finch Farm when I played for Everton back in the day and I can see how the training facility has grown. The fact that the women’s team are fully integrated within this great facility is testament to that."

Christiansen went on to play for and then , where she was named ​the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year in the 2015-16 season.

During her time at City, Christiansen would also win the FA WSL, and Continental Cup.

The midfielder's strong form in Manchester earned her a 2018 move to Lyon, who have won the past four titles.

Internationally, Christiansen has been capped 31 times by England and was a part of the team that won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.

The midfielder was unable to partake in the 2019 World Cup, however, missing out due to an ankle injury. The Lionesses would go on to finish in fourth place in in her absence.

Christiansen will join up with an Everton side that currently sit fifth in the FA WSL table, as the league has reached its mid-season break.

“I’m here to try to develop, win and enjoy everything that goes with being a professional footballer. I am confident this is the right club and that I can bring a winning mentality while continuing the great work from the first half of the season," Christiansen said.

Christiansen could make her Everton debut against West Ham at the Rush Green Stadium on January 5.