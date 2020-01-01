Everton sign Allan from Napoli on three-year contract

have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan from on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old said at his unveiling on Saturday: "It is a real pleasure to sign for . I am immensely happy to be here.

"I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.

"It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is Professor Ancelotti.

"He has done everything possible to bring me here.

"It is the size of the Club and the name of the coach which means you don’t think twice about coming to Everton."

