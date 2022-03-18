Everton playmaker Richarlison says that he would give his life for the Brazil national team, stating that he is ready to give his all following his recall to the national fold.

The Toffees star has been called up for the Selecao's final clutch of Qatar 2022 qualifiers, as Tite's side look to wrap up a record points haul for the phase, having already booked their place at the tournament.

Speaking on his return to the fold though, the 24-year-old has spoken of his deep love for the national badge, and just who could stand in the way of World Cup glory for Brazil at the end of the year.

What has been said?

"I was very hurt for not being in the last two previous [squad] lists," Richarlison told GOAL. "It was painful for me. I was hurt because I knew I could be there. There were guys who deserved to be there as well, so I lifted my head and kept training as I as always do.

"Being left out of the Brazilian national team hurts me a lot, because I've never imagined myself out of the Selecao and when it happened for the first time it was very painful. I was in my bedroom, spent a couple of days feeling the blues but then I was back to my normal self, kept training hard like they told me to and now I'm back.

"They know how fond I am of the Selecao, they know how hard I want to be wit the Selecao. I may not be one of the best in the world, I'm sure, but when I enter on the pitch, I give my life. I do all I can so my team can win the three points."

Who are Brazil's key rivals?

It has been two decades since Brazil last won the World Cup, at Korea/Japan 2002, and the Selecao enter among the favourites, along with 2014 winners Germany and beaten Euro 2020 finalists England - but for Richarlison, it is the reigning holders and the Selecao's Copa America rivals who are the biggest threat.

"France, right? They're the current champions," he added. "And Argentina. It's our derbies, both of them. Willing or not, Brazil always play well against them.

Article continues below

"I think we know these two very well, we know what they can do. Argentina have been evolving in the last couple of years.

"They're in a great unbeaten run, so they're evolving a lot. Any team which faces Argentina or France are going to struggle."

Further reading