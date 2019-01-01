Everton offload Bolasie to Sporting on loan

The Toffees attacker will now spend the season in Portugal after sealing a deadline day move away from Goodison

Yannick Bolasie has joined Lisbon on a season-long loan from Premier League club .

The 30-year-old attacker hasn't featured at all for the Toffees this season having enjoyed loan spells at and over the last year.

Bolasie joined from in August 2016 after turning heads at Selhurst Park but was soon sidelined for over a year after picking up an injury just months after moving to Goodison Park.

Unable to work his way into Marco SIlva's plans over the past 18 months, the winger did impress in his most recent loan stint with Belgian club Anderlecht.

Scoring six goals across 17 appearances, Sporting will be hoping Bolasie can fire just as freely for them this season having secured a spot in the .

It's been a busy summer for the Portuguese club, who have managed to hold on to star captain Bruno Fernandes, despite strong interest from and .

Deadline day also saw them secure PSG forward Jese on loan to really bolster their attacking stocks after a shaky start to the season.

Sporting most recently suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Rio Ave in Primeira Liga to sit fifth in the domestic competition having finished third in their most recent campaign.

Prior to his move to , Bolasie had taken to social media to suggest people weren't working in the best interests of his career.

"Rah man are out here playing with my career like LEGO," Bolasie tweeted on Sunday.

Everton coach SIlva had made it known prior to the transfer window shutting that he hoped players on the fringes of his squad could find game time elsewhere.

Article continues below

"They know my decisions about our squad. All of them, they know about my decisions, what is my squad, what my plans are for this season," he said.

"It's important for them to find a solution, we as a club we are trying to help them find a solution.

"It's important for them to play as much as they can because if they stay here not playing football it's not the best thing for them."