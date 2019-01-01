'Everton confident about what we can do' - Baines proud after signing new contract

The former England international will make it a baker's dozen of seasons at Goodison Park after he agreed to fresh terms with the Toffees

have confirmed that veteran left-back Leighton Baines will remain at the club for at least another year after signing a new contract to take him through to the end of 2019-20.

The former international will play his 13th campaign with the Toffees to make it a baker’s dozen of years in service at Goodison Park, under manager Marco Silva.

The 34-year-old was restricted for opportunities last term, starting only five Premier League games behind Lucas Digne following the latter’s arrival from Barcelona .

Despite this however, Baines says that he takes pride in the fact that he will remain on Merseyside once again.

"I do feel as proud as when I first signed," he told Everton's website . "As you get older, you realise the work you need to do to sustain the level required by the club.

"To be judged to be at that level in the later stages of your career is testament to the work you do. You take pride in it all.

“When you look at the back end of last season and how well we played and the results we picked up against some good teams it gives us plenty of optimism going into this season.

“We are confident about what we can do and striving to achieve success."

Silva, who guided the Toffees to a ninth-place finish just ahead of his former club , added: "It was vital for me to keep Leighton at Everton and I am very pleased to finalise his contract before we return for pre-season.

"Leighton is part of the club's fabric and a top-class professional. Most importantly, Leighton is still an exceptionally good footballer and features in our vision for what we want to achieve at Everton."

Elsewhere in transfer business, Everton have signed Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl ahead of the new campaign and hope to seal a permanent deal for ’s Andre Gomes following a successful season on loan.

Nikola Vlasic meanwhile has departed after completing a move to following a temporary spell with them, signing a five-year deal to take him through until 2024 with the Russian Premier League outfit.