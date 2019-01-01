Europa League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels are Arsenal & Chelsea games on?

The Gunners are defending a lead from the first leg, while the Blues' task is a bit more stressful having drawn in Germany

and can potentially set up an all-Premier League final in the when the sides take to the field on Thursday evening.

The Gunners - under the stewardship of Europa League expert Unai Emery, of course - are well placed to progress having beaten outfit 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Mouctar Diakhaby secured an away goal for the Spanish side when he opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium, but an Alexandre Lacazette double and a strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts Arsenal in control of the tie.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in a slightly more precarious position, but they do have an away goal from their first-leg draw against in .

The highly rated Luka Jovic, who has been linked with and , put the upstarts ahead last week, but Pedro clinched what could be a crucial goal to ensure the game finished 1-1.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the second-leg encounters, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...

What UK TV channel is Valencia vs Arsenal on?

Valencia vs Arsenal will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

A live text commentary of Valencia vs Arsenal can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Valencia vs Arsenal on?

Valencia vs Arsenal will be televised in the United States on UniMas in Spanish language.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English language or Univision NOW in Spanish language. A live text commentary of Valencia vs Arsenal can be followed on Goal here.

What UK TV channel is Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt on?

Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 3. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on BT Sport Live.

A live text commentary of Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt on?

Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be televised in the United States on Univision Deportes in Spanish language.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English language. A live text commentary of Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt can be followed on Goal here.