Europa League last-16 draw: Barcelona face Galatasaray, while West Ham land Sevilla
Chris Burton
Getty Images
Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the last-16 of the Europa League, while West Ham have been paired with six-time winners Sevilla.
Elsewhere, Scottish champions Rangers take on Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig must overcome Spartak Moscow in order to reach the quarter-finals.
There are two meetings between French and Portuguese sides, as Braga face Monaco and Porto tackle Lyon, while Atalanta come up against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis square off against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Editors' Picks
- Why Lampard's Everton are in real danger of relegation
- Five-a-side row shows why FA policy for transgender players is no longer fit for purpose
- Bedlam at the Emirates! Arsenal seize Champions League destiny after Lacazette late show
- Liverpool for the quadruple? Kop celebration shows Klopp believes anything is possible for rampant Reds
Europa League last-16 draw in full
Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade
Braga vs Monaco
Porto vs Lyon
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla vs West Ham
Barcelona vs Galatasaray
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt