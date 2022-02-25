Europa League last-16 draw: Barcelona face Galatasaray, while West Ham land Sevilla

Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the last-16 of the Europa League, while West Ham have been paired with six-time winners Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Scottish champions Rangers take on Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig must overcome Spartak Moscow in order to reach the quarter-finals.

There are two meetings between French and Portuguese sides, as Braga face Monaco and Porto tackle Lyon, while Atalanta come up against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis square off against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt