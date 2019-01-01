Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full

face trips to Kazakhstan and in the group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while will take on last season's semi-finalists following the draw in .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's Group L line up is completed by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, but the Red Devils still face two daunting trips across Europe which could play a part in their bid for domestic success as the season wears on.

The Gunners' group, meanwhile, is completed by Standard Liege of and Vitoria Guimaraes of as Unai Emery looks to go one better and win the competition following their defeat to in the final last season.

Fellow Premier League side will face Turkish giants and and Portuguese outfit Braga as well as Slovakian team Slovan Bratislava.

Scottish champions , meanwhile, have been drawn to face side , French outfit and Romanian side CFR Cluj, who have already knocked them out of the this season.

Their Old Firm rivals, , face a daunting group having been drawn to face , and .

Europa League 2019-20 groups in full

Group A Group B Group C Group D CP APOEL FC Copenhagen Krasnodar Qarabag Rosenborg Dudelange Lugano Trabzonspor LASK Linz

Group E Group F Group G Group H Lazio Arsenal Porto Celtic Eintracht Frankfurt Young Boys Rennes Standard Liege Feyenoord CFR Cluj Vitoria Guimaraes Rangers Ferencvaros